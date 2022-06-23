MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — In honor of pollinator week, Allerton Park wants to highlight a pollinator pocket of their own.

With the Midwest being so agriculture heavy, it can be harmful to the habitat and population of pollinators. The field of flowers at Allerton attracts the essential bees and butterflies needed for a variety of crops.

“When we think about pollinators, a lot of people think about just honeybees and bumble bees, things like that but that’s only a small portion. There’s all kinds of other insects that are pollinators. Flies and wasps, beetles, all kinds of things can be pollinators,” said Nate Beccue, the parks Natural Area’s manager.

These insects help produce crops from coffee to chocolate to apples and cashews.