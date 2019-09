SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Parks Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to help pay for the planting of pollinator gardens at area parks. The gardens play crucial roles in flowering plant reproduction of most fruits and vegetables. In addition, they provide important habitats for bees and monarch butterflies.

Springfield Parks for Pollinators Fundraiser

Washington Park Botanical Garden Exhibit Hall

Thursday, September 26

5 – 7 pm

For more information, click here.