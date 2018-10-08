Poll: Davis leads Londrigan 49 – 48

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new internal poll shows Democrat Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan within one percentage point of three-term incumbent Republican Congressman Rodney Davis.

Londrigan trails Davis 49 to 48 percent, according to the new poll which was conducted between October 1st and 4th. The one-point margin is well within the margin of error of 4.4 percent.

Democratic firm GBA strategies says their survey, which polled 500 likely voters, shows the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District is one of the closest in the country. The same polling firm found Londrigan trailed Davis by a five point margin, 51 to 46, last month.​​​​​​​

Londrigan campaign manager Emma Brown says the numbers reflect “the growing momentum behind Betsy’s campaign, and enthusiasm voters have for someone who will fight for quality and affordable healthcare.”

“[The poll] shows that Congressman Rodney Davis’ record of supporting special interests and gutting protections for pre-existing conditions is fundamentally out of step with the people he represents,” Brown said.

With less than one month until the November 6th midterm election, the two candidates have accused the other of misrepresenting their positions on the future of the nation’s healthcare in televised attack ads.

National analysts like the Cook Political Report still give Davis the slight edge, labeling the contest as one that “leans Republican.”

The Davis campaign downplayed the new numbers, but have not yet provided any polling data to refute the findings.

“The fact that Londrigan and outside groups have spent nearly $2 million dollars in negative TV ads against Rodney and this Democratic poll doesn’t even have her ahead, tells us voters aren’t believing her lies,” said Ashley Phelps, a spokeswoman for Davis. “But we’re not taking anything for granted. Rodney won his first race by 1,002 votes and the people of this district who don’t want someone who stands by corruption, supports impeaching President Trump, will vote with Nancy Pelosi to raise taxes, and continue to raise money for Mike Madigan need to get out and vote.”