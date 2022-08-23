CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said comments made by his Republican opponent are alarming. But Terrence Stuber is standing by them.

When asked in a recent interview, Stuber said he wasn’t sure if former president Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. But he said it’s time to move on.

Ammons said this, along with Stuber’s comments on student voting and ballot drop off boxes are “damaging” and show doubt in the electoral process.

“That’s why I think it’s important for people to be aware of the mindset, the ideologies of people running or office,” Ammons said. “It’s critical for us to maintain our democracy here locally and maintain participation.”

But Stuber disputes this.

“Anyone that would say that my comments about whether or not Donald Trump won an election, whether that makes me qualified to serve people, they have no idea who I am,” Stuber said.

Stuber said he is not against students voting, but believes they should vote where it matters to them and where they call home.