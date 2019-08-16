Political parties celebrate at the state fair

State GOP leaders and party members celebrate Republican Day at the State Fair.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Every year, Democrats and Republicans each have their own day at the Illinois State Fair. The party of the sitting governor host a rally on Wednesday while the other party hosts their party Thursday.

For the past four years, Republicans have celebrated on Wednesday. This year, the tables were turned. While Democrats celebrated everything Governor Pritzker’s administration was able to get done this year, Republicans looked ahead to future elections; hoping to gain congressional seats to retake the U.S. House. Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana was the keynote speaker for Republican Day while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the speaker on Democrat Day.