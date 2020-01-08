Policy on books in prison being adjusted

Breaking News
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Department of Corrections is reviewing a policy about what books are allowed in prison. Last year, more than 200 books were removed from the Danville Correctional Center. They were about things like race, gender, sexuality, and dealing with family members in prison. The books were returned last summer.

In November, the DOC implemented a procedure to determine which books are allowed. It’s adjusting that policy to make sure it’s safe, secure, and educational. The DOC hopes the revised policy will be put in place within the next 60 days.

