Police: Woman stabbed after argument

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said one person is in custody after a woman was stabbed on Monday afternoon.

Officers stated they were called to the 900 block of North 10th shortly after 2 p.m.. They said a woman was stabbed in the arm and on the side after an argument with another woman escalated.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Springfield Police.

Officers were not able to release information regarding the suspect they had in custody. They are continuing to investigate.