DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was hurt after her car was struck by gunfire on Tuesday.

At around 5:40 p.m., Danville Police were dispatched to an area on Cherry Street in response to a report of shots fired heard. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a witness who said she had heard gunshots and saw a man wearing a white shirt and white shorts running from the area. The man got into a silver-colored Chevrolet sedan and left before police arrived, according to the witness.

While on scene, officers learned that a victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room with a gunshot wound. Danville Police spoke with the victim who was identified as a 21-year-old Danville woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. The victim told police she was sitting in her car near Hazel Street and Cherry Street when someone began firing shots from an unknown location. The victim said her car was hit several times and she was hit one time by the gunfire. She said she then immediately left the scene and responded to the hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt and no further suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.