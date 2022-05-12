TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman told police she burnt her house down.

On Tuesday, Taylorville Police and Taylorville Firefighters received a call in regards to a house fire on East Adams Street. Police said they also received a call about a disturbance at that location.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw thick black smoke coming from a residence. Officers started to yell to see if anyone was inside but they did not hear any answers. They tried to go inside the house to check but the smoke was too heavy. Then, Taylorville Firefighters arrived and entered through the front of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire.

According to officers, no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

After talking to witnesses, police learned that neighbors heard a disturbance and saw the homeowner walking away from the house, just prior to the fire. Officers went searching for the homeowner and her children. When they found her, she admitted to them that she burnt her house down. The homeowner and her children were taken to the police department.

Police said the homeowner was 35-year-old Brittney J. Hill. Hill was charged with aggravated arson and was taken to the Christian County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.