Police: White Oaks shooting believed to be gang-related

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Springfield continue to investigate a shooting Saturday that sent one person to the hospital.

A deputy chief with Springfield Police says they believe the shooting was gang-related. No further updates were available Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. Saturday to White Oaks Mall. WCIA reported the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

Police said at the time the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The gunfire terrified shoppers and employees who were nearby.