Police: White Oaks shooting believed to be gang-related

News
Posted: / Updated:
police-line-crime-scene-lights-tape-generic_1492466204749.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Springfield continue to investigate a shooting Saturday that sent one person to the hospital.

A deputy chief with Springfield Police says they believe the shooting was gang-related. No further updates were available Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. Saturday to White Oaks Mall. WCIA reported the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

Police said at the time the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The gunfire terrified shoppers and employees who were nearby.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story