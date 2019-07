CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are warning people about counterfeit money circulating in local businesses.

They’re $100 bill that look real, but have noticeable inconsistencies if you look closesly. You can check the authenticity of counterfeit bills with a marking pen or by checking the water mark.

Police are investigating. If you have any information call the Clinton Police Department at 217/935-9441 or Crime Stoppers at 217/935-3333.