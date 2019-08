WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said two women tried to lure two children into a van Sunday afternoon. It happened on South 4th Street.

The children said the women offered them money to come and see their pets. The children told their parents, who saw the women get into a blue Dodge Caravan. The father said 3-4 adults were already inside it. He told police one of the women had pink hair.

If anyone has any information, call the Watskea Police Department at 815-432-2433.