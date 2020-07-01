Police warn of jewelry gas station scam

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re offered jewelry at an area gas station in exchange for filling up someone’s tank, Oakwood Police are warning you it’s probably a scam.

Their warning comes after an incident at Casey’s General Store, according to an Oakwood Police post.

“Well-dressed Arab males” were offering fake jewelry to people who’d fill up their gas tank, police said, citing credit cards that didn’t work because they were from Dubai.

Several people in the area have fallen for the scam, only to learn after visiting a town pawn shop that the jewelry was worthless.

Police say an off-duty officer was among the targets — although they note he “didn’t fall for it.”

They say a newer black Cadillac Escalade is the scammers’ vehicle.