FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are warning the public after a 3 foot long Nile monitor lizard escaped from someone’s home.

They said it appears to be around the Shepherd Mobile Estates area, and does not appear to be vicious. However, police are asking people to keep an eye on small children and small pets.

Anyone who sees the lizard is asked to stay away from it and call 217-333-8911.