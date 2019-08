ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they are seeing an increase in counterfeit money around town. The fake money is being found as $5, $10, $20 and $100 bills.

The counterfeit money has red Chinese symbols on the front, and one of the corners missing. Police said people trying to pass the bills crumple them up, use an eraser to try to get rid of the red letters, and try to make the money look older.

If you have any information, contact Arcola police.