Police warn drivers about Labor Day travel

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend millions of people are expected to hit the roads to enjoy the Labor Day holiday.

State police are focusing on the “Fatal Four” in hopes of preventing fatal traffic crashes.

The four include driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts.

There will be additional emphasis on DUI offenses over the holiday weekend.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began on August 14th and runs through September 2nd.

Additional troopers out on the roadways and at roadside safety checks watching for impaired drivers.