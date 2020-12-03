Police warn community about phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are warning the community about a phone scam that has caused some victims to lose thousands of dollars.

In a Facebook post, officers said the caller claims to be with an agency like the Social Security Administration. “In one report, the caller tells the victim their identity has been stolen and their personal information is needed in order to protect their social security.” They are then told they will be given a new social security number and instructed to visit several banks to remove large amounts of money to buy pre-paid credit cards for the scammers.

Police are asking people to hang up if they receive a call that seems suspicious. Also, if you feel you have been a victim of this scam, report it by calling Springfield Police at (217) 788-8325.