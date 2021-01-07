Police warn community about counterfeit cash

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville Police are urging their community to be on the lookout for fake $20 bills.

In a news release, Lieutenant Doug Thompson said their department got several reports of people trying to use the counterfeit bills. “The bills appear, at first glance, to resemble real currency; however at closer inspection the bills are made of a slightly different paper and have the words ‘REPLICA’ printed on them.” Police are reminding people that the use of counterfeit money is a felony and can result in a fine and/or time in prison.

Officers are asking the community to take a closer look at the cash they receive before accepting it as payment. If you have a question about the authenticity of a bill, call Jacksonville Police at (217) 479-4630.