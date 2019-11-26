Police track stolen packages

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s a situation nobody wants to deal with, especially around the holidays. Your packages going missing from your doorstep. Champaign Police say it’s an issue many people face. Now they’re doing something to reduce those types of crimes. They’re putting GPS devices in packages. Police say during the holidays, package thefts increase. They started a new method to catch people who do it.

“I was afraid of my stuff getting stolen,” said Mike Laurent. He came up with a solution. “I have most of my boxes shipped to a PO Box,” said Laurent,”Just wanted to be sure I was able to get my packages when I ordered them.” Champaign Police wanted to ease the concerns of Laurent and others in the community. A few weeks ago they started putting some mystery boxes around parts of the city where theives were lingering. “Are you ready to pick up a package that belongs to the police department or are you ready to pick up a package that belongs to somebody?” said David Griffet with the Champaign Police Department.

However, they won’t find some hot new gadget, just a GPS device hidden inside. “Technology is as such to where believe it or not if someone actually moves the package I get a text message and then I’ll be able to track the package,” said Griffet, “A way of well one catching the people that might be stealing the package and two to deter others from taking things that don’t belong to them.”

Although Mike Laurent has no plans of giving up his PO Box anytime soon, he’s still happy police are doing something about it. “It’s pretty cool and proactive for them to do something like that,” said Laurent. “We’re making a great effort to try to do what we can to help reduce that opportunity for it happening,” said Griffet.