Police urge drivers to slow down

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Police Department is urging motorists to slow down. Speed is heavily related to traffic crashes in Danville and the police would like to remind drivers to avoid speeding.

With the assistance of the Illinois Department of Transportation through a statewide grant, DPD will be running several upcoming details through Halloween to slow drivers down.

Motorists are urged to slow down this Halloween when children and their families will be walking through neighborhoods and stopping vehicles on the side of the road during dusk and after dark.

The public will see extra police cars out and about enforcing Illinois Vehicle Code laws.

“Our goal is not necessarily to write tickets, it’s to educate and slow down motorists” said Commander Terry McCord. “Be alert, be aware, and slow down” adds McCord. “We urge motorists to buckle up, leave the cell phones alone, and pay attention to your speed while driving the city streets.”

Police advise that if you’re running late, just remember, getting there late is better than not getting there at all. Please obey the speed limit.

Along with speed violations, police will also be looking for motorists who text & drive or talk on their cell phones without utilizing hands-free abilities.

Officers will also be looking for impaired drivers. Even one drink can impair your ability to make responsible decisions.