Police up patrols to bust speeders

DANVILLE. Ill. (WCIA) — Check your speed, because if you don’t, police will.

The Danville Police Department will have an increased presence to bust speeders throughout the next year.

It’s through a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

IDOT is paying the overtime necessary to keep more officers on the streets to flag down people driving at high speeds.

The Danville Police Department says oftentimes when they respond to a crash, speeding is to blame.

Danville Police Chief Chris Yates told us the department gets constant complaints about speeding, especially on Vermilion Street.

Through Halloween, there will be several details. Outside of speed, it’s also about awareness. Police say now is a really big time to enforce that.

“There’s going to be a lot of foot traffic out the week of Halloween, not just for trick-or-treating, but for other different events,” said Yates. “We just sort of want to set the tone for people to please pay attention to what we’ve got going on. Get from point A to point B as safe as you can, and enjoy yourself once you get there.”

The IDOT grant lasts until the end of September of next year. Danville is one of a number of cities in Illinois to get it.