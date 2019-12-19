Police union calls ordinance unconstitutional

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Union is fighting a city ordinance it’s calling unconstitutional.

The ordinance allows police to impound vehicles that are being used unlawfully. That can mean anything from playing music to loudly to street racing. Police don’t have to have any other reason to take the cars if they think an offense has been committed.

Decatur’s Police Union said that is a constitutional violation because cars are seized before a person is found guilty.

The dispute is still in court where it started in 2016. The next court date is in February.