CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a stabbing that left a student hurt early Thanksgiving morning near campus.

Officials said the stabbing was the result of a physical fight that happened in the area of Green and Fourth Streets. Their initial investigation determined that the student approached another man around 2 a.m. The two exchanged words before the student swung his fist at the man; the man dodged the punch and responded by hitting the student with a sharp object. The man fled the scene while the student was taken to a local hospital; the student is expected to be ok.

The incident prompted an Illini-Alert emergency notification to campus community members around 3 a.m. Police searched for the offender but determined he had already left the campus area. The Illini Alert emergency was canceled approximately 30 minutes later.

The offender was caught on a security camera nearby. University Police are asking for help from anyone who might know him or who can offer additional information.

Anyone who can help is asked to call University Police at 217-333-1216 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 217-373-8477. Information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers via two other methods as well: through their website or the P3 Tips app.