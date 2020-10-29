Police: Two men hurt in shooting; one in critical condition

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after they said two men were shot Thursday morning.

In a news release, officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive around 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, police found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in his leg. He was taken to the hospital.

While officers were investigating that shooting, they found out a second victim has shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest. They said the 30-year-old man was in critical condition.

“Investigation revealed that there was an argument between several individuals in the 1200 block of Garden Drive and during that argument several shots were fired,” said officers. They are still trying to find witnesses. There is currently no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.