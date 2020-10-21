Police: Two juveniles arrested after found with stolen car

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said two juveniles were arrested after a car was reported stolen Wednesday morning.

Officers stated the car was reported stolen from McDonald’s on Green Street. The car was then reportedly involved in a shoplifting incident on Cunningham Avenue.

Urbana Police tried to pull over the car, but the driver of the vehicle would not obey. They chased the car and then handed the chase over to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 p.m., the car ended up running off into a ditch on the side of the road near East Country Club Road and North Broadway Avenue. The two juveniles were then arrested.