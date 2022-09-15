ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Arcola Police said they arrested two people in the last week for sexual assault of children in unrelated cases.

Officers said they were informed by DCFS on Aug. 24 of a report of sexual misconduct involving a child and Christina Kersey, age 35. Officers investigated this report in the following weeks, which led to a forensic interview being performed by a child advocate. Officers said the child then disclosed sexual misconduct involving Kersey.

As a result of the investigation, Kersey was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony. She is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Four days after Kersey’s arrest, Arcola Police received a report of a sexual assault involving another child and Julio Adrian Villalobos-Quintino, age 30. A forensic interview was also performed in this case and the child also disclosed sexual misconduct involving Villalobos-Quintino.

Arcola Police arrested him as well and he was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony. Villalobos-Quintino is also being held in the Douglas County Jail with bond set at $1 million.