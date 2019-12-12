Police Training Institute donates to Toys for Tots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Recruits from the U of I’s Police Training Institute chipped in to help Toys for Tots.

They got to ring the bell 12 times because they donated more than $1,200. This class has only been in Champaign County for about three months, but the director says their hearts have always been in the right place. “I have found that our up-and-coming recruit officers are here to do the job for the right reasons. They want to protect people who can’t protect themselves, they want to help people who can’t help themselves,” said Michael Schlosser, UI Police Training Institute Director.

Naperville Police Dept. Recruit Alexis Hammer says they wanted to give back to their community. “We’ve met a bunch of people. We’ve been interacting with a bunch of people. We just wanted to find a way to give back. Collectively, we couldn’t have thought of a better cause.” This class of recruits graduates in a week. They are headed to police departments across the state.