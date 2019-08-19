Police train for active shooter scenarios

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — New police officers are in their final week of training at the Police Training Institute.

They kicked it off with a drill similar to what you’ve seen all over the news recently.

Active shooter training is no longer considered a “rare circumstance.”

These officers are told to expect it.

This building looks like a warehouse, but trainees are told, it’s a school…and there’s a suspect in there with brown hair, a black hoodie, and a gun.

Officers rush inside, and the first thing they see is a victim on the ground.

Other victims move toward them, clinging onto their uniforms, begging for help.

All of this happens with about 20 seconds.

“We gave them a pretty tough scenario. We hit them, we had shots fired, we had victims bleeding,” said training instructor Jeff Vercler.

Then, a man dressed in ordinary clothes, with a gun in his hand, starts shouting. Not all the officers notice the badge on his belt.

“They had to make a decision if that was a good guy or a bad guy, under split second conditions,” said Vercler.

Vercler led officers through the last part of the drill.

One more shot was fired, then there was silence.

As they made their way to the last room, they found the suspect dead.

In less than two minutes, the drill was over, and the officers reflect.

“My adrenaline was really high,” said Tricia Thomson, who will soon join the Vienna Police Department. “It’s something that we all think about a lot these days. So it was nice to kind of know what to expect, because this could very easily happen in my jurisdiction or someone else’s.”

Vercler debriefed with each officer afterward.

He hopes from here, they’ll get more training from their respective departments, because he says you can’t train enough for a job than can kill you.

“They know this is a significant event,” said Vercler. “They know it could very well happen. When they’re on duty, they could be some of the first responders into this.”

“It was a thrill, and it was a little scary too, but I think that the training aspect is really beneficial,” said Thomson.

There were four different scenarios the officers had to go through as part of the training today.

Vercler said those split-second decisions are so important, because seconds mean the difference between life and death.