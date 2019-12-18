Police: too early to pinpoint motive in double-murder

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WICA) — The Iroquois County Sherriff’s Office says it’s too early into their investigation of a double-homicide last week to assign a motive to suspect Matthew Borden, who died after leading police on a high-speed chase in Colorado.

But police confirmed to WCIA that both Pamela Williams, 54, who was found dead in rural Sheldon on December 13, and Brian Musk, who was found dead after police responded to a burglary call at Milford Auto Parts on December 14, were both shot.

Iroquois County Sherriff’s Department Investigator Eric Starkey said both victims and Borden knew each other as “common acquaintances.”

Starkey said rumours that the killings were drug-related are “all hearsay” at this point.

“Again, it just means the investigation is relatively new — we’re still interviewing people who knew both the victims and the suspected,” he said, adding that there is still evidence to be collected and sorted through.

To get to Colorado, Starkey said Borden travelled there “by way of stealing different vehicles.”

First, Borden travelled to Milford, where he stole one vehicle. Then, he left that car in Sheldon, where he stole another.

Finally, he stole a Toyota Camry in Iowa before hitting Colorado, where the stolen car was spotted by troopers.

Borden led police there on a chase on Highway 14 before crashing north of

Pierce. He got out of the vehicle and fired at police twice; when police approached the crash, Borden was dead by the vehicle.

Autopsy results on Borden are still pending.