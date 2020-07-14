Police to review use-of-force changes at council meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A city council meeting tonight will give council members and the public a chance to hear about newly-implemented use-of-force policies from the Champaign Police Department.

According to a city council meeting packet on the topic, the newest updates to CPD’s use-of-force procedures include a new ban on the use of chokeholds, a requirement for officers to intervene should they witness unlawful use-of-force incidents and a new definition of the term “deescalation.”

Regarding the chokehold provision, the packet states that the update comes as a chance to codify a procedure that “reflect(s) state law and the Police Department’s longstanding practice of prohibiting chokeholds or strangleholds.”

Deescalation was also revised in the policy, as it had, in the past, “been referred to using different terms.” Now, deescalation for CPD officers means, in full, “Taking action or communicating verbally

or non-verbally during a potential force encounter in an attempt to stabilize the

situation and reduce the immediacy of the threat so that more time, options, and

resources can be called upon to resolve the situation without the use of force or with

a reduction in the force necessary.”

Also on CPD’s to-do list is the installation of a new “internal affairs software that provides…accountability, including incident assignment and tracking for incidents as they are routed through the chain-of-command with review and approval at each step.”

Police are slated to present to council members tonight a plan for a series of community-oriented listening sessions. They’ll also talk about reestablishing the Police Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group of “community leaders, representative of the City of Champaign and its values.”

Those listening sessions will be scheduled — and completed — before November, according to the meeting packet set for review tonight.

Another city council meeting will be scheduled after the listening sessions for CPD to report back to council members the results.

Tonight’s meeting is slated for 7 p.m. at City Hall 102 North Neil Street, Champaign.