Police to present Shot Spotter metrics to Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police have used “shot spotter” all summer. The system uses sound to track gunshots.

“From that standpoint, it gives our police officers a chance to respond faster, with going in better prepared, and being more accurate in addressing the situation.”

Police will soon give a report about it to city council. They couldn’t give details about that presentation, but they did note that while the number of shots fired cases has gone up, the number of gunshot victims has stayed even with past years.

Alderman Joe Mcmenamin hopes the report has concrete proof that it is working,

“We want to see more arrests, and hopefully more prosecutions, its probably a little to early for those statistics,” McMenamin said. “We want to see more confiscated weapons, and we want to see a reduction in violence in Springfield.”

Mcmenamin opposed the program because of the cost, but Mayor jim langfelder feels it is worth it because of the extra protection it provides officers.

“So they do have information when they go in,” Langfelder said. “They have information on what weaponry is being used.”

The city signed a contract to pay more than 600 thousand dollars for the program. It only covers about 4 square miles of the city’s east side. A chunk of the perimeter is in alderman Shawn Gregory’s ward. He trusts officers to express whether or not the program is really working.

“Numbers can always be skewed one way or another,” Gregory said. “We really want to gauge from out officers. We will look at the numbers, but we really want to get a gauge from our officers on if this is worth the money.”