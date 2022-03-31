TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police are inviting the public to their second annual Cops, Coffee and Cold Scoops event on April 8.

The event will be taken place at L P Coffee & Creamery (715 West Springfield Road) from 5 to 8 p.m.

People who come to the event can enjoy a free cup of coffee or ice cream, a petting zoo and face painting.

Officers said the event will be free but they will also take donations. They will be accepting cash, check or credit card donations to help raise money for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. In addition, they will be selling LETR shirts and hats, as well as raffle tickets for a new Harley Davidson motorcycle and a new Coleman Camper.

For a small donation towards Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois, Wagahoft Friendly Farms will have bottles and goat food so people can feed baby goats, according to police officers.