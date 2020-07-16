Police to conduct live fire testing Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department will be conducting a live fire testing exercise Thursday night.

The exercise is for their ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. Officers said the ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to detect when a gun is fired and quickly pinpoints the gunfire’s location. “In less than a minute, SPD officers and 911 dispatchers are notified of the fully qualified and validated gunfire incidents, even if no one calls 911–although the community is always encouraged to report sounds of gunfire,” said Commander Brian Oakes in a news release.

The testing will take place at several locations after 9 p.m., when there is little ambient noise. Officers will be located at all testing sites to ensure safety.

Oakes said the controlled tests will consist of gunshots fired at a close range into a bullet trap. “No bullets will be fired into the air and there is no danger to the public.”