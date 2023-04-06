CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A social media threat that caused concern at Charleston High School on Wednesday was determined to have been directed elsewhere, school officials said.

In a statement to students and families, which Charleston Police posted to their Facebook page, school administrators said they became aware of a Snapchat screenshot that contained threatening language and a reference to “CHS.” Charleston Police were alerted and the two organizations began working to determine the threat’s credibility.

It was subsequently discovered that “CHS” is actually in Clinton, Okla. School officials there were aware of the threat.

“The safety and security of our students is of the highest importance, and we want to always encourage students to share any information involving threats or safety with school officials as soon as possible,” officials said in their statement. “As an added precaution we intend to have increased police presence at Charleston High School moving forward.”