SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect.

Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive.

The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle — including cash, banking cards and an assortment of other things.

Police say the suspect used the stolen bank cards to buy more than $1,000 in items from a Walmart in Springfield.

We’re working to find pictures of the suspect.

If you have information about this incident or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8247, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers’ website or the P3 app.

If your results lead to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2,500.