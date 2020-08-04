Police: Teenager shot in leg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a teenager was shot in the leg Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of South Jasper and East Cantrell Streets around 8:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. While responding to that call, police said an off-duty officer at a hospital told them a gunshot victim was dropped off.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in his thigh. Police said he told officers he was walking in the area of Jasper and Cantrell when it happened, but then gave conflicting information and then refused to cooperate any further.

This shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this, you are asked to call the Decatur Police Department.