CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager was issued a notice to appear in court. He is charged with endangering the public health.

It happened late last Friday night on North 1st Street near East Chalmers. U of I Police broke up a party with more than 10 people who were not social distancing and not wearing masks.

19-year-old Abdulraheem Adeyombo was given three tickets. The other two were for hosting a nuisance party and reckless conduct.