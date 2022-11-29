Editor’s note: This article was edited to reflect an update from Champaign Police regarding the charges Deshawn Brown is facing. Champaign Police initially reported that Brown was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, but have since said he was not charged with that crime.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old from Champaign is facing adult murder charges in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead earlier this month.

Keshawn Brown is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Champaign Police officials said Brown was arrested Monday night in Normal on unrelated charges and was transported back to Champaign County.

The charges accuse Brown of shooting 18-year-old Nizeri Carter multiple times the evening of Nov. 4 in the area of Elm Street and Bradley Avenue. Carter arrived at an area hospital by personal vehicle shortly after officers arrived at the shooting location. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The initial investigation indicated that two people were involved in Carter’s murder. There is no update on the second suspect.

Although an arrest has been made and charges have been filed, Champaign Police are still investigating the murder. Officials said that any eyewitness accounts and video footage could assist.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made to share information in private. Anyone wishing to remain annonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with up to $5,000 for homicides.