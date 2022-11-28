URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after University of Illinois Police said he shot paintballs at people near campus over the weekend.

Darriontez McMillion, 19, was arrested in Urbana on Sunday and was charged with an aggravated battery misdemeanor. Officers also determined he had a warrant for failing to appear in court.

A report from U of I Police indicated that a university employee and her son reported to officers Saturday night that someone fired paintballs at them from a moving car. They provided a description of the car, which was pulled over by Urbana Police on Sunday.

Officials said that McMillion, a passenger in the car at the time of his arrest, admitted to officers that he shot paintballs at people near campus. Officers found inside the car paintballs and a paintball gun.

McMillion’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023.