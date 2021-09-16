Police: Suspects steal money, cigarettes & cell phones in Casey’s robbery

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said they are investigating after Casey’s in town was robbed.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Clerks called 9-1-1 and told officers one of the suspects had a small gun. They told the clerks they wanted all of the money out of the register as well as cigarettes. They also took their cell phones and wallets before leaving the store.

Officers were told the suspects were wearing black and blue hoodies. They also had masks covering their faces and they were wearing surgical gloves.

Police are continuing to go through security video and check with local businesses.

Further description of the suspects is not available at this time. However, more information will released once it becomes available.