Police suspect foul play in missing person case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement in Springfield are continuing to search for a 42-year-old man who went missing in April.

Kenneth Brown was last seen on April 14. He is a white man with brown hair and eyes, who weights 145-pounds, and is 5-feet-4-inches tall.

A press release from Sangamon County Crime Stoppers say law enforcement suspects there is foul play and they need your help with this case.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, Crime Stoppers ask you to call them anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online at Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward up to 2500 dollars. Remember

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.