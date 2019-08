MARSHALL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking people to avoid one neighborhood in town. They’ve surrounded a home at Archer and 14th.

Witnesses say police have been there for several hours. They’re trying to get in touch with someone inside, but no one has responded.

Law enforcement from several agencies are at the scene including Marshall Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and several surrounding communities. The city’s mayor is also on site.