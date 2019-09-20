Police: Student injury deemed accidental

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monday incident that left a Dr. Howard Elementary student injured has been deemed accidental by police.

In a statement issued Friday, police spokesperson Tom Yelich said police had spent the past week interviewing the injured student, as well as other students involved in what Unit 4 officials called a “play fight” among six girls in a school bathroom.

Yelich said in the statement that video footage and other available evidence had also been reviewed by police.

“…the investigation has determined the student’s injury was accidental and the result of her colliding with a locking device on a bathroom stall door,” police said in the statement. “No other student was involved in the accident.”

Yelich noted in the statement that reports of the incident — which left one student with an 8.5 centimeter wide laceration in her abdomen and sent her to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana — had initially been reported to police as an accident.

Police said there was no evidence of a weapon, bullying, “criminal intent, or a student being held against her will.”