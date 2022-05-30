CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A two-story brick house in northwest Champaign has been torn down after an overnight fire this week.

That was the only way investigators could search the remains for a man who is still unaccounted for.

We have learned police are now treating this as a missing person’s case.

The are looking for 50-year-old Jose Javier Andrade.

Firefighters took the house apart piece by piece searching for him for nearly five hours.

Investigators don’t believe he was inside while it burned, but they are still trying to track him down.

He was last seen at the house around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, which was about seven hours before the fire started.

The fire department spokesperson says investigators are not aware of anything suspicious that may have happened. They are still trying to figure out how it started.