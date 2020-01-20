Police still searching for bank robbery suspect

January 10 bank robbery suspect.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police need help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The First Midwest Bank on West Springfield and Prospect Avenue was robbed on the morning of Friday, January 10.

Police said a woman went in, said she had a weapon, and demanded money. She then left in a silver sedan. Police later found out that vehicle was stolen.

Even though the suspect had long, black hair, police believe it was a wig.

If you have any information regarding this crime you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.