Police still looking for September shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Macon County are asking for the public’s help to track down a murder suspect who’s been wanted since September.



Decatur Police and Crime Stoppers of Decatur and Macon County highlighted the September 19 incident as their latest “Crime of the Week.” That morning, Decatur police responded to the 1300 block of East Walnut Street and found two shooting victims in a vehicle. One victim did not survive.

Police said they have made several arrests, but they are still looking for Bryan C. McGee. He is 22 years old, 5’7”, and 175 pounds. Police said McGee has several warrants for his arrest, including a murder warrant related to the September 19 shooting.



If you know where McGee is, you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-423-TIPS. Successful tips can mean a cash reward up to $1,000.