Police still looking for ‘concrete’ motive in warehouse shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police may not be able to provide a concrete answer to the families of three victims who died after a shooting last week at the BUNN-o-Matic warehouse, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said.

Springfield and Illinois State Police continue to speak to coworkers, witnesses and friends of the three victims who died after 48-year-old Michael Collins shot each of them multiple times on Friday, Winslow said, but a motive for Collins’ actions remains unclear.

“Right now there’s a lot of rumors out there — what I’ve been telling the family members is that if you don’t hear from my detectives, don’t consider it accurate if you haven’t been told so,” Winslow said during a press conference.

He detailed the Friday morning incident further, saying that Collins approached 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller and 51-year-old William Gibbons near their workstations in a welding area.

Collins, the two men and 54-year-old Marsha Strumpher had reported to that area around 7 a.m., as all of them were active employees.

Winslow said police don’t know what prompted Collins to open fire on the two men after approaching them.

He said Strumpher was shot multiple times in the parking lot as Collins fled the scene.

Coworkers and friends administered aid to Strumpher before first responders arrived. At the time of the shooting, Winslow said there were 175 employees total in the factory.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m.; the Morgan County Sherriff reported that around 2 p.m. Friday, a person matching the description of Collins had been found slumped over in a vehicle.

The Morgan County Coroner says it appears that Collins died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but Winslow said a final determination of death is pending a toxicology report. It remains unclear why Collins chose that area to commit the act, Winslow said, another part of the ongoing investigation.

“Again, we don’t know why he went to that location right now, we don’t know if that location has some type of significance in his life, we don’t know that — that’s what they’re following up as well,” Winslow said.

Police found two 9 millimeter handguns in Collins’ vehicle; Winslow said Collins had an active FOID card.

Collins has had a history with the Springfield Police department. Winslow said he had been charged with aggravated sexual abuse in 1991.

Police continue to conduct interviews and will share more information as it becomes available, he said, adding that he doesn’t believe that will happen within the next week.