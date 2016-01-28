Police still investigating unsolved murder

EDGAR COUNTY — Police have been working on an unsolved case for a long time. They say they’ll continue working it until it’s solved.

Thursday is the eighth anniversary of the day Ryan Riddell and Mark Prasse were murdered. Investigators say they’re still trying to find who’s responsible.

State police say the case is far from closed. They’re still getting leads and following up on them. They hope the day serves as a call to action for anyone who might have a tip.

The bodies of Riddell and Prasse were found in Prasse’s rural Chrisman home. Both were 32-years old. Investigators say they believe the best friends were targeted.

Since they were shot to death in 2008, there have been numerous campaigns to bring the case back into the light. Family and friends of the victims continue to spread awareness and ask for tips.

State police say thankfully, those tips are still coming in. However, one thing which makes an old case like this tough to solve are the number of potential witnesses dwindles as time goes on. But, they’re hopeful it also gives anyone who’s remained silent, the courage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

State Police Anonymous Tipline

(217) 278 – 5004