CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police continue to investigate a shooting on the west side of town.

It happened before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Kenwood Road between Country Brook Apartments and Gramercy Park Apartments. It’s the same area as where shots were fired Monday night.

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot, but he is expected to survive.

No one has been taken into custody.