URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana Police confirmed officers responded to Austin Drive and Hunter Street for a report of shots fired Monday.

Police said the call came in around 6:09 p.m. Officers reported no one was injured and no suspects were located.



The caller described hearing shots and seeing people run past their house, getting into a car, then said they heard the car drive away.

Police said shell casings were found at the scene but no houses were struck by bullets.

No further information is available at this time.